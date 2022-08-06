Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. Itron had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $431.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.64. 587,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.49. Itron has a 12 month low of $43.18 and a 12 month high of $86.49.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens cut Itron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Itron from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.40.

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 627 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $30,948.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,188.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,015 shares of company stock worth $48,923. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 30.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 314.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 666.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Itron by 10.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

