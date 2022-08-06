Ispolink (ISP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.29 Million

Ispolink (ISP) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 5th. One Ispolink coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Ispolink has a market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ispolink has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ispolink Profile

Ispolink (ISP) is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,756,425,785 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink.

Ispolink Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ispolink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ispolink using one of the exchanges listed above.

