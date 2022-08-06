iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Boosted by Mycio Wealth Partners LLC

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.3% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052,912 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,468 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,020,759,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $415.59 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $419.88.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

