iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IJH traded up $1.43 on Friday, reaching $250.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,439. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $218.00 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.06 and its 200 day moving average is $251.27.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

