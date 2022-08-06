iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) is Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned about 0.68% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $92,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.67. The company had a trading volume of 783,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,352. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $133.55 and a 52 week high of $178.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.10.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.