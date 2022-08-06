iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Stock Position Lifted by Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up about 5.6% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $10,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,470,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,072,000 after purchasing an additional 650,759 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,104,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,867,000 after purchasing an additional 48,243 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,809,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,784,000 after buying an additional 27,454 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $528,021,000. Finally, Barings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,302,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,595,000 after buying an additional 206,150 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $236.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.68. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.88 and a 1-year high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.