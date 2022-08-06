iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $18,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,276,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 62,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $2.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $236.41. 486,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,330. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.88 and a 12-month high of $329.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.68.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.