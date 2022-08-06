iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,953 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $663,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 269,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,024,000 after buying an additional 40,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 25,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.42. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.94 and a 1-year high of $86.27.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

