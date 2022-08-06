Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.618 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Iron Mountain has a payout ratio of 135.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Iron Mountain to earn $3.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.5%.

NYSE:IRM opened at $52.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.93. Iron Mountain has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,215.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,570 shares of company stock worth $180,440 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 15.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 71.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 52.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

