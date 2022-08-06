iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 37.92%. The company had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

Shares of IRTC traded down $3.76 on Friday, reaching $149.66. 426,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,410. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $169.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.60.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IRTC shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $183.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at iRhythm Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

In other iRhythm Technologies news, Director Merz Cathleen Noel Bairey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.76, for a total value of $55,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,229.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other iRhythm Technologies news, Director Merz Cathleen Noel Bairey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.76, for a total value of $55,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,229.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 1,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $134,927.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,335,417.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,009. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 49.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,093,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.