Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,105,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,880. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.47. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $27.96.

Insider Activity at Iovance Biotherapeutics

In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,150 shares in the company, valued at $137,826. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 11.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $64.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

