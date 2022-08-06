IOI Token (IOI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.75 Million

IOI Token (IOI) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 6th. IOI Token has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and $588,855.00 worth of IOI Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IOI Token has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IOI Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000839 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,199.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003622 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00132399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00034374 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00060785 BTC.

IOI Token is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2021. IOI Token’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,014,158 coins. IOI Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Trade Race Manager (TRM) is an ecosystem for gamers and traders powered by Defi and NFTs to bring users lifetime rewards, that add an element of gaming to make trading a fun experience. With TRM, users can trade cryptocurrencies in a different way, where traders may bet on themselves and compete against each other in many trading contests, known as races with the unique blockchain tokens called nonfungible tokens which represent racing car and much more. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOI Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOI Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOI Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

