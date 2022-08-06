Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for August 5th (ACIW, AGO, ALCO, AMSC, BKE, BKEP, CHUY, CIO, COP, CORT)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, August 5th:
ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Buckle (NYSE:BKE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
