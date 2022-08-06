Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.54. 64,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,250,221. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $129.56 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.24.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

