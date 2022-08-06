Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Lifted by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,878 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,180,000 after buying an additional 847,727 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,751,506,000 after buying an additional 712,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,285,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,288,000 after buying an additional 669,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $320.93. 4,029,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,254,888. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.85. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

