Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,084,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 51,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 495,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,535,000 after purchasing an additional 27,822 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 80,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 205,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 91,676 shares during the period.

Shares of BSJN stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.02.

