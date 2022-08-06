Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,233 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 86,801 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,898 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 43.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 25,816 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of LVS stock opened at $38.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.08 and a 200 day moving average of $37.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.25. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $48.27.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.40 million. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 31.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

