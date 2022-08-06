Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IASGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Integral Ad Science had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Integral Ad Science updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Integral Ad Science Stock Down 8.4 %

IAS traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.02. 1,156,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -26.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.30. Integral Ad Science has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $29.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,042 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,055,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,361,000 after purchasing an additional 138,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,603,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 513,654 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,020,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,077,000 after purchasing an additional 454,210 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 1st quarter worth $5,214,000.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Earnings History for Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)

