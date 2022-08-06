Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ITR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Integra Resources from C$3.00 to C$1.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Thursday, May 26th.
ITR opened at C$0.86 on Friday. Integra Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.82 and a 12-month high of C$3.86. The stock has a market cap of C$53.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24.
Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.
