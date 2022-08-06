Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.68-$5.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Insperity also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.83-$1.06 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insperity presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.33.

Shares of NYSE:NSP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.34. The stock had a trading volume of 120,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,158. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.18. Insperity has a 12 month low of $83.94 and a 12 month high of $129.32. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 341.97% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insperity will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 57.46%.

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 23,918 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $2,641,025.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,667 shares in the company, valued at $65,883,970.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 23,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $2,641,025.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,667 shares in the company, valued at $65,883,970.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $191,082.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $987,186.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Insperity by 129.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,714,000 after buying an additional 409,174 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC bought a new position in Insperity in the 1st quarter valued at $13,112,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Insperity by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 138,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 47,122 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Insperity by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after purchasing an additional 30,502 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Insperity by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,116,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,119,000 after purchasing an additional 20,543 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

