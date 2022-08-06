Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Director John M. Morphy Sells 1,750 Shares

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) Director John M. Morphy sold 1,750 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $191,082.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $987,186.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Insperity Stock Performance
NYSE:NSP opened at $109.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.18. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.94 and a twelve month high of $129.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51.
Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 341.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.
Insperity Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on NSP shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.33.
Institutional Trading of Insperity
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insperity by 981.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 32,990 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Insperity by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,546,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 182.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.
Insperity Company Profile
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
