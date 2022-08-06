Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Director John M. Morphy Sells 1,750 Shares

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) Director John M. Morphy sold 1,750 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $191,082.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $987,186.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Insperity Stock Performance

NYSE:NSP opened at $109.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.18. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.94 and a twelve month high of $129.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 341.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Insperity Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Insperity’s payout ratio is 57.46%.

Several research analysts have commented on NSP shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.33.

Institutional Trading of Insperity

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insperity by 981.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 32,990 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Insperity by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,546,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 182.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

