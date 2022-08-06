Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells 3,750 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,458,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Monday, August 1st, Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $374,700.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $187,500.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $176,250.00.

On Wednesday, June 1st, Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $187,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00.

Datadog Trading Up 2.5 %

DDOG stock traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,367,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,113,981. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.12 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.67. The stock has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,329,000.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on DDOG. Mizuho cut their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Datadog from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.20.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.