Insider Selling: BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director Sells $1,045,166.04 in Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) Director David E. Rainbolt sold 9,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $1,045,166.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BancFirst Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BANF stock opened at $109.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. BancFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $112.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 38.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.44%.

BANF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BancFirst to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Institutional Trading of BancFirst

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 40.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the second quarter valued at $1,800,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1,245.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.