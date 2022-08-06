Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Insider Sells 34,799 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.47. 19,086,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,337,297. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.88 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.27 and a 200 day moving average of $137.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,289,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 126,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $367,547,000 after purchasing an additional 29,735 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $155.65 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

