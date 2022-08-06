Insider Selling: Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) CFO Sells 858 Shares of Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $98,472.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,606.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Allegiant Travel Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $110.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 1.49. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $108.99 and a one year high of $215.48.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.44). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,578,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,823,000 after purchasing an additional 26,815 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,476,000 after purchasing an additional 46,220 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 18.3% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 616,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,173,000 after acquiring an additional 95,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 27.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,282,000 after acquiring an additional 105,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALGT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $245.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.33.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

