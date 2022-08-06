Insider Selling: Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) CFO Sells 858 Shares of Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $98,472.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,606.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Allegiant Travel Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $110.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 1.49. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $108.99 and a one year high of $215.48.
Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.44). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALGT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $245.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.33.
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
