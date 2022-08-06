InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

NYSE:INFU traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $7.89. The stock had a trading volume of 102,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,042. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $162.06 million, a PE ratio of 394.70 and a beta of 1.11. InfuSystem has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $20.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.45.

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter. InfuSystem had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 0.84%.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

