Independent Money System Price Reaches $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (IMS)

Independent Money System (IMS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. In the last seven days, Independent Money System has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Independent Money System has a market cap of $6,226.92 and approximately $1.00 worth of Independent Money System was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Independent Money System coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Independent Money System Profile

Independent Money System (CRYPTO:IMS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Independent Money System’s total supply is 5,368,934 coins. Independent Money System’s official Twitter account is @IMScrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Independent Money System is independentmoneysystem.com.

Buying and Selling Independent Money System

According to CryptoCompare, “Independent Money System is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, which is also used in Litecoin. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Independent Money System directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Independent Money System should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Independent Money System using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

