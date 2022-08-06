ImageCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $1,738.00 (IMG)

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $25,404.12 and $1,738.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 12,947,225 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

