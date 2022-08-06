IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Given New C$48.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$51.00.

IGM Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

IGM stock opened at C$37.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$33.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.57.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial ( TSE:IGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$857.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$865.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IGM Financial will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

