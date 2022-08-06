IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Holdings Boosted by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,504,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,990,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,940,000 after buying an additional 296,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5,250.0% in the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $407.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $443.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.50 and a 52-week high of $698.90.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 104.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IDXX. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.38.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

