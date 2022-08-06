Ideaology (IDEA) Market Cap Reaches $486,205.32

Ideaology (IDEA) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 6th. In the last week, Ideaology has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. Ideaology has a total market cap of $486,205.32 and approximately $349,695.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ideaology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,186.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003965 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003644 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002205 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00132995 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00033852 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00067718 BTC.
Ideaology Coin Profile
Ideaology (CRYPTO:IDEA) is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,286,241 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio.
Buying and Selling Ideaology
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using U.S. dollars.
