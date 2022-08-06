IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 9.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. IDACORP updated its FY22 guidance to $4.95-5.05 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $4.95-$5.05 EPS.

IDACORP Stock Down 1.0 %

IDACORP stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,197. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.78 and its 200 day moving average is $107.98. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.56. IDACORP has a 52-week low of $95.26 and a 52-week high of $118.92.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDACORP

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDA. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in IDACORP by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in IDACORP by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 962 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in IDACORP by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,296 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in IDACORP by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,984 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

