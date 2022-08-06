IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 9.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. IDACORP updated its FY22 guidance to $4.95-5.05 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $4.95-$5.05 EPS.
IDACORP stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,197. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.78 and its 200 day moving average is $107.98. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.56. IDACORP has a 52-week low of $95.26 and a 52-week high of $118.92.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.03%.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.
