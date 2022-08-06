ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Raises Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 280.0% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 800.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $91.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $97.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.99.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 21.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

