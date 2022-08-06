ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Increases Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,482 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 600,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,899,000 after purchasing an additional 33,065 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.4% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 121.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 34,828 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.8% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.0 %

WBA opened at $38.99 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.14. The company has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

