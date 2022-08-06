ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Grows Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,807 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in American Electric Power by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,520,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,597,000 after purchasing an additional 340,301 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in American Electric Power by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,371,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,747,000 after purchasing an additional 396,083 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,498,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,951,000 after purchasing an additional 519,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in American Electric Power by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,188,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,529,000 after purchasing an additional 811,843 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power stock opened at $99.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $104.81. The company has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.93.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.