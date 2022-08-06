ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 114 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $675.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.88.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total transaction of $1,564,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,791 shares in the company, valued at $245,150,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.58, for a total value of $6,006,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 671,812 shares in the company, valued at $336,295,650.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total value of $1,564,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,150,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,170 shares of company stock worth $418,628,327 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $501.37 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $358.37 and a twelve month high of $640.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $502.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $530.35.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

