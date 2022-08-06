ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Boosts Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Moderna by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in Moderna by 53.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Moderna by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in Moderna by 26.2% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total transaction of $7,717,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,180,861.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total transaction of $844,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,300,131.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total value of $7,717,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,180,861.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 606,029 shares of company stock valued at $91,997,025 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $186.84 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.61 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.33 and a 200-day moving average of $152.85. The firm has a market cap of $74.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.61.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.92.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

