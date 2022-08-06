IAMGOLD (IMG) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of IAMGOLD (TSE: IMG) recently:

8/5/2022 – IAMGOLD had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$2.25 to C$2.40. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – IAMGOLD had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$3.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2022 – IAMGOLD had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.25 to C$2.25. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2022 – IAMGOLD had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$4.00.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock traded down C$0.22 on Friday, reaching C$1.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,028,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,058. The firm has a market cap of C$814.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.21. IAMGOLD Co. has a 1 year low of C$1.67 and a 1 year high of C$4.74.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$451.72 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

