Humanscape Price Tops $0.19 on Top Exchanges (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Humanscape coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000835 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Humanscape has a total market cap of $161.29 million and $3.88 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Humanscape alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,239.93 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003636 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00132577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00033639 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00064072 BTC.

About Humanscape

Humanscape (HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 831,409,623 coins. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Humanscape Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.