Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €66.40 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.40 ($68.45) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BOSS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($71.13) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($59.79) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($65.98) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($65.98) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($63.92) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Hugo Boss Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €58.08 ($59.88) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of €52.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of €52.30. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €42.05 ($43.35) and a 1 year high of €59.98 ($61.84).

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

