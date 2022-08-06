HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Cut to $325.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $390.00 to $325.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HUBS. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $670.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $539.00 to $436.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $549.58.

HubSpot Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $372.99 on Tuesday. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $257.21 and a 12-month high of $866.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $315.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.10.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.17. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total value of $2,276,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 695,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,721,575.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $340.08 per share, with a total value of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,012,895.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total transaction of $2,276,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 695,751 shares in the company, valued at $243,721,575.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,201,680 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,961,849,000 after purchasing an additional 46,384 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 7.8% in the first quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $702,436,000 after purchasing an additional 107,453 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at about $283,913,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

