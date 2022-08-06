HubSpot, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.89) Per Share (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for HubSpot in a report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now anticipates that the software maker will earn ($0.89) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.87). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for HubSpot’s current full-year earnings is ($1.88) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for HubSpot’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.41) EPS.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $485.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on HubSpot from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on HubSpot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on HubSpot from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.58.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $372.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $315.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $396.10. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.25 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $257.21 and a 1 year high of $866.00.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah bought 10,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,012,895.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total transaction of $2,373,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 675,066 shares in the company, valued at $188,478,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah purchased 10,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer now owns 1,511,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,012,895.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,201,680. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in HubSpot by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

