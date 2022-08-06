HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

BNP Paribas cut shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HSBC. Investec raised shares of HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 540 ($6.62) to GBX 550 ($6.74) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Redburn Partners raised shares of HSBC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 725 ($8.88) to GBX 735 ($9.01) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 550 ($6.74) to GBX 590 ($7.23) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $609.86.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Stock Up 0.3 %

HSBC stock opened at $32.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. HSBC has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $38.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.17. The firm has a market cap of $133.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.51.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of HSBC

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in HSBC by 62.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,738,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,765 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in HSBC by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,879,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,653,000 after buying an additional 398,822 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in HSBC by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,833,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,492,000 after buying an additional 330,792 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in HSBC during the first quarter worth about $10,465,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in HSBC during the first quarter worth about $8,734,000. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.