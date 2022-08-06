Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Bought by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 70.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 70,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 29,224 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 157,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,112 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 32.6% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 347,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,516,000 after acquiring an additional 85,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth $1,342,000. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.22.

Insider Transactions at Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,449,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $65,044.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,449,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 98,384 shares of company stock valued at $8,934,633 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $69.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.34. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $60.76 and a 12 month high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.29). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $876.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Featured Articles

