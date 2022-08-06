Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.70 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Horace Mann Educators updated its FY22 guidance to $2.15-2.35 EPS.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Up 4.2 %

Horace Mann Educators stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.20. 239,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,753. Horace Mann Educators has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.30 and a 200-day moving average of $38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Horace Mann Educators

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $120,505.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,109.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $189,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $120,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,109.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 8,283 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.