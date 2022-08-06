Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

HMN opened at $35.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.45. Horace Mann Educators has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $42.95.

Insider Activity at Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $120,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,109.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $120,505.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,109.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 383.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 37.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

Featured Stories

