Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares downgraded Home Capital Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Capital Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$44.86.

Home Capital Group Trading Down 1.7 %

HCG stock opened at C$26.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.11. Home Capital Group has a 1-year low of C$23.83 and a 1-year high of C$46.92. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 5.87.

Home Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Home Capital Group ( TSE:HCG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$125.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$130.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Home Capital Group will post 5.6600003 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Home Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.29%.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

