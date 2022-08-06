Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HMCBF shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Home Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of HMCBF stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.28. Home Capital Group has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $36.17.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

