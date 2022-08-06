Hiveterminal Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.15 Million (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (HVN) traded 25% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Hiveterminal Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $13,260.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hiveterminal Token Coin Profile

Hiveterminal Token (CRYPTO:HVN) is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com.

Hiveterminal Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

