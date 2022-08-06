Hive Market Cap Tops $251.97 Million (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Hive has a total market cap of $251.97 million and $8.67 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hive has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. One Hive coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00002525 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000301 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 15,456.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000176 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002119 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000239 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000863 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 49.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive's total supply is 430,374,797 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Hive's official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive's official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

